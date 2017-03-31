Kings must contend with formidable duo of Towns and Wiggins

Kings (29-46) at Timberwolves (30-44)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Towns is too much: Second-year center Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points in his last outing against the Kings on Feb. 27 in Sacramento, won handily by Minnesota. It will take more than one defender to make sure Towns doesn’t have his way.
2. Watch out for Wiggins: Andrew Wiggins also had a big game against the Kings in February with 27 points. The Kings do not have the size on the perimeter to deal with Wiggins, so slowing him will not be easy.
3. Point guard push: Ty Lawson was held out for rest in Friday’s game at New Orleans. Expect him to come out aggressively with fresh legs against Ricky Rubio.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Timberwolves
No.
Player
Pos.
9
Ricky Rubio
PG
4
Brandon Rush
SG
22
Andrew Wiggins
SF
5
Gorgui Dieng
PF
32
Karl-Anthony Towns
C
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments