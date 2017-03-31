Kings Blog

Kings must contend with formidable duo of Towns and Wiggins

Kings (29-46) at Timberwolves (30-44)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Towns is too much: Second-year center Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points in his last outing against the Kings on Feb. 27 in Sacramento, won handily by Minnesota. It will take more than one defender to make sure Towns doesn’t have his way.

2. Watch out for Wiggins: Andrew Wiggins also had a big game against the Kings in February with 27 points. The Kings do not have the size on the perimeter to deal with Wiggins, so slowing him will not be easy.

3. Point guard push: Ty Lawson was held out for rest in Friday’s game at New Orleans. Expect him to come out aggressively with fresh legs against Ricky Rubio.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Timberwolves

No.

Player

Pos.

9

Ricky Rubio

PG

4

Brandon Rush

SG

22

Andrew Wiggins

SF

5

Gorgui Dieng

PF

32

Karl-Anthony Towns

C

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Sports Videos