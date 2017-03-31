Kings Blog

March 31, 2017 7:35 PM

DeMarcus Cousins stars in rout of Kings in New Orleans

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as the New Orleans Pelicans thumped the Kings 117-89 Friday night at Smoothie King Center. It was the first time Cousins had faced the Kings since they traded him during the All-Star break. The Kings are 5-14 since the deal.

Turning point: New Orleans closed the first quarter on a 14-4 run to take a 32-19 lead and control of the game.

X-factor: The Kings matched a season high by allowing 36 points off turnovers. They gave up the ball 22 times.

Records: Kings 29-47, Pelicans 33-43

 
