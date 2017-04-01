Jason Jones ranks the NBA: Warriors on postseason track with 10 straight wins

With records through Friday:
1. Warriors (62-14, last week 1)
Golden State is sprinting to the postseason with 10 straight wins.
2. Spurs (58-17, LW 2)
Passing Golden State for the best record in the NBA isn’t looking realistic.
3. Celtics (49-27, LW 4)
Isaiah Thomas’ case for MVP should not be ignored.
4. Raptors (46-30, LW 8)
Toronto has won 8 of 10 to keep the pressure on Boston, Cleveland.
5. Rockets (51-25, LW 3)
It might be time to scale back James Harden’s minutes to prep for the playoffs.
6. Jazz (47-29, LW 7)
Remaining fourth in the West could be a big confidence booster.
7. Cavaliers (48-27, LW 6)
Champs haven’t found their footing amid their many injuries.
8. Clippers (46-31, LW 11)
This core group might be in its last season together.
9. Thunder (43-32, LW 9)
Russell Westbrook shows no signs of slowing down.
10. Wizards (46-30, LW 5)
Washington is in position for a second-round playoff match up with Boston or Cleveland.
11. Bucks (40-36, LW 10)
Milwaukee might be a dangerous first-round playoff opponent.
12. Grizzlies (42-34, LW 12)
Vince Carter, 40, is giving Memphis more than most would have imagined.
13. Trail Blazers (37-38, LW 15)
Will have to hold on to eight in the West without Jusuf Nurkic (leg).
14. Heat (37-39, LW 14)
This was supposed to be a “tank” year, but that’s not how Miami operates.
15. Hawks (39-36, LW 17)
Paul Millsap’s return from a knee injury should settle Atlanta for the postseason.
16. Nuggets (35-40, LW 13)
Those anticipating Denver would fade after the All-Star break have been wrong.
17. Pelicans (33-43, LW 19)
New Orleans has won 7 of 10, but it might be too late to make the playoffs.
18. Bulls (36-39, LW 20)
Chicago could overcome its own drama and still make the playoffs.
19. Pacers (36-39, LW 16)
Pacers are slumping their way into the lottery with their recent play.
20. Hornets (35-41, LW 22)
Charlotte is playing better, but midseason struggles and injuries were costly.
21. Timberwolves (30-44, LW 24)
Minnesota should be better next season, but adding veterans could help.
22. Pistons (35-42, LW 21)
The season took a turn for the worst when Detroit needed to be improving.
23. Mavericks (31-44, LW 18)
A four-game losing streak has guaranteed a rare losing season during the Dirk Nowitzki era.
24. Knicks (29-47, LW 26)
Might Carmelo Anthony ask to be traded after another losing season?
25. 76ers (28-48, LW 23)
Injuries are piling up as the season ends in Philadelphia.
26. Magic (27-49, LW 25)
Orlando will have to figure out how to improve its offense heading into next season.
27. Kings (29-47, LW 27)
Skal Labissiere is learning he’ll need to get stronger for his second season.
28. Lakers (21-54, LW 29)
Promising rookie Ivica Zubac (ankle) is done for the season.
29. Suns (22-54, LW 28)
Phoenix has lost 10 straight while sitting out veterans.
30. Nets (16-57, LW 30)
Owing Boston its first-round pick this season delays the rebuilding process.
