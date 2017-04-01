Kings Blog

April 1, 2017 10:18 PM

Jason Jones ranks the NBA: Warriors on postseason track with 10 straight wins

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday:

1. Warriors (62-14, last week 1)

Golden State is sprinting to the postseason with 10 straight wins.

2. Spurs (58-17, LW 2)

Passing Golden State for the best record in the NBA isn’t looking realistic.

3. Celtics (49-27, LW 4)

Isaiah Thomas’ case for MVP should not be ignored.

4. Raptors (46-30, LW 8)

Toronto has won 8 of 10 to keep the pressure on Boston, Cleveland.

5. Rockets (51-25, LW 3)

It might be time to scale back James Harden’s minutes to prep for the playoffs.

6. Jazz (47-29, LW 7)

Remaining fourth in the West could be a big confidence booster.

7. Cavaliers (48-27, LW 6)

Champs haven’t found their footing amid their many injuries.

8. Clippers (46-31, LW 11)

This core group might be in its last season together.

9. Thunder (43-32, LW 9)

Russell Westbrook shows no signs of slowing down.

10. Wizards (46-30, LW 5)

Washington is in position for a second-round playoff match up with Boston or Cleveland.

11. Bucks (40-36, LW 10)

Milwaukee might be a dangerous first-round playoff opponent.

12. Grizzlies (42-34, LW 12)

Vince Carter, 40, is giving Memphis more than most would have imagined.

13. Trail Blazers (37-38, LW 15)

Will have to hold on to eight in the West without Jusuf Nurkic (leg).

14. Heat (37-39, LW 14)

This was supposed to be a “tank” year, but that’s not how Miami operates.

15. Hawks (39-36, LW 17)

Paul Millsap’s return from a knee injury should settle Atlanta for the postseason.

16. Nuggets (35-40, LW 13)

Those anticipating Denver would fade after the All-Star break have been wrong.

17. Pelicans (33-43, LW 19)

New Orleans has won 7 of 10, but it might be too late to make the playoffs.

18. Bulls (36-39, LW 20)

Chicago could overcome its own drama and still make the playoffs.

19. Pacers (36-39, LW 16)

Pacers are slumping their way into the lottery with their recent play.

20. Hornets (35-41, LW 22)

Charlotte is playing better, but midseason struggles and injuries were costly.

21. Timberwolves (30-44, LW 24)

Minnesota should be better next season, but adding veterans could help.

22. Pistons (35-42, LW 21)

The season took a turn for the worst when Detroit needed to be improving.

23. Mavericks (31-44, LW 18)

A four-game losing streak has guaranteed a rare losing season during the Dirk Nowitzki era.

24. Knicks (29-47, LW 26)

Might Carmelo Anthony ask to be traded after another losing season?

25. 76ers (28-48, LW 23)

Injuries are piling up as the season ends in Philadelphia.

26. Magic (27-49, LW 25)

Orlando will have to figure out how to improve its offense heading into next season.

27. Kings (29-47, LW 27)

Skal Labissiere is learning he’ll need to get stronger for his second season.

28. Lakers (21-54, LW 29)

Promising rookie Ivica Zubac (ankle) is done for the season.

29. Suns (22-54, LW 28)

Phoenix has lost 10 straight while sitting out veterans.

30. Nets (16-57, LW 30)

Owing Boston its first-round pick this season delays the rebuilding process.

Kings Blog

