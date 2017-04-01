Middleton’s return helps put Bucks back in middle of playoff race

4:47 DeMarcus Cousins has some 'weird' moments against his old team Pause

1:26 Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

4:53 The thinking behind Sue Wilson, who brought the end to 107.9 The End

5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy