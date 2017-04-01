Kings Blog

April 1, 2017 8:03 PM

Ty Lawson, bench lead comeback as Kings defeat Timberwolves

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Ty Lawson led a dominant second unit with 21 points and 11 assists as the Kings overcame an early 16-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-117 Saturday night at Target Center and end a two-game losing streak. The Kings’ bench outscored Minnesota’s reserves 66-26.

Turning point: The Kings set the tone for their comeback by outscoring the Timberwolves 37-28 in the second quarter and 36-26 in the third, establishing a 91-85 lead heading into the fourth.

X-factor: After giving up 17 points off turnovers in the first quarter, the Kings allowed 11 the rest of the game.

Records: Kings 30-47, Timberwolves 30-45

 
