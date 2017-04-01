Kings Blog

April 1, 2017 8:17 PM

Kings week ahead: They host Mavs before traveling to L.A. for a lottery showdown

Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: NSCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: The Mavs made a push for the playoffs but it looks like they’ll come up short.

Maverick to watch: Harrison Barnes is averaging a career-high 19.4 points in his first season in Dallas.

Last meeting: The Kings’ offense never clicked and Dallas won 99-79 Dec. 18 at American Airlines Center.

Friday at Lakers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: NSCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Two teams hoping for luck in May’s NBA draft lottery.

Laker to watch: Guard D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.4 points since the All-Star break.

Last meeting: The Kings edged the Lakers 97-96 on Feb. 14 behind 40 points from DeMarcus Cousins.

 
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Sports Videos