April 2, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Big night for rookies

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Team shows toughness in win over Timberwolves

Thanks to a boost from the bench and some mental fortitude, the Kings rally to defeat the Timberwolves 123-117 on Saturday. Rookie Buddy Hield scored 22 points in what coach Dave Joerger called his “best game as a pro.” Joerger also liked what he saw from another rookie, George Papagiannis.

Video: Joerger talks about how Kings passed a test

Times are rough, physically, for the Kings

The game has been too rough for the Kings lately. That continues to be a problem for the revamped roster as it finishes out the season. The Kings have had to use shooting guards at small forward against bigger wings, as was the case again Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

NBA beat: Middleton’s return has Bucks in middle of playoff race

Khris Middleton returned just before the All-Star break from a preseason hamstring injury. Milwaukee is 17-7 in games that Middleton has played in this season and now fifth in the Eastern Conference.

NBA rankings: Warriors on a hot streak

Breaking down the Kings’ coming week

Sacramento hosts the Mavericks before hitting the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers in a showdown of lottery hopefuls.

 
Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

