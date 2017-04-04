Kings Blog

April 4, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Hield is March’s top rookie

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Hield named top Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Kings guard Buddy Hield is honored Monday by the NBA. He led Western Conference rookies in scoring in March, averaging 14.1 points.

Kings on the upswing in latest power rankings roundup

The Kings see a slight improvement in the weekly power rankings roundup. Their average in the six sites sampled is 25.5, good for a 0.5-point increase.

Video: Sacramento juvenile hall gets Kings mural

Game plan: Kings vs. Mavericks

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Scouting the opponent: Barnes leads Mavericks past Bucks

Harrison Barnes caught fire in the fourth quarter as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The former Golden State Warriors forward scored 15 of his 31 points in the final period to help the Mavericks hold off a frustrated Bucks team before a sellout home crowd.

 
Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos