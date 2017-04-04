Kings Daily: Hield is March’s top rookie

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Hield named top Western Conference Rookie of the Month
Kings guard Buddy Hield is honored Monday by the NBA. He led Western Conference rookies in scoring in March, averaging 14.1 points.
Kings on the upswing in latest power rankings roundup
The Kings see a slight improvement in the weekly power rankings roundup. Their average in the six sites sampled is 25.5, good for a 0.5-point increase.
Video: Sacramento juvenile hall gets Kings mural
Game plan: Kings vs. Mavericks
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Scouting the opponent: Barnes leads Mavericks past Bucks
Harrison Barnes caught fire in the fourth quarter as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The former Golden State Warriors forward scored 15 of his 31 points in the final period to help the Mavericks hold off a frustrated Bucks team before a sellout home crowd.
