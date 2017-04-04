McLemore’s hot shooting helps Kings win second straight

Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) attempts to control the ball as he’s defended by the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Guard Tyreke Evans (32), one of eight Kings players to dress for Tuesday night’s game, steals the ball from Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (32) dunks after a steal against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (32) makes a pass as he's defended against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) follows through on a tip-in basket against the Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) warms up before the Kings game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joins the huddle before his team's game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings rookie guard Buddy Hield (24) gets instructions from coach David Joerger on Tuesday night. Younger players are getting the bulk of playing time late in the season.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway (9) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) looks to make a pass against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway (9) gets help from teammate Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) as he goes to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) looks to make a pass against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) walks to the bench after he made a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway (9) picks up a rebound against the Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fights for the ball against the Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) defends the Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel (3) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) sits on the bench during a time out against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) fights for the ball against the Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) turns around towards the basket as he's defended by the Dallas Mavericks center AJ Hammons (20) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) attempts to control the ball as he's defended by the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (32 drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks center AJ Hammons (20) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Comments