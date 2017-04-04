Kings Blog

April 4, 2017 10:05 PM

McLemore’s hot shooting helps Kings win second straight

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Ben McLemore came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points as the Kings won their second straight with a 98-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. McLemore made all five of his 3-point attempts.

Turning point: The Kings outscored the Mavs 30-18 in the fourth quarter, keyed by a 15-4 run that gave the Kings a 96-84 lead with 1:01 to play.

X-factor: The Kings shot 12 of 22 from 3-point range (54.5 percent). Dallas made 12 3-pointers, but needed 43 attempts (27.9 percent).

Records: Kings 31-47, Mavericks 32-45

 
