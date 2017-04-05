Kings Daily: ‘Big George’ goes to work

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: Papagiannis slimming down as future looking up
Georgios Papagiannis, the controversial first-round draft choice, has shed 30 pounds and is contributing in the season’s final weeks. He credits his time in the NBA Development League and in the weight room for his improvement. He also promises to return next season with a left-handed hook shot.
Eight-man gang knocks off Dallas
The Kings had only eight players available, but that was enough to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87, Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Ben McLemore led the Kings with 22 points.
The game within the game: Who rests?
The Kings and Dallas Mavericks appeared to be in a contest to see who would have the fewest players available by tipoff on Tuesday night. That’s how things work in today’s NBA. When the playoffs are out of reach, teams aren’t shy about trying to increase their odds in the draft lottery by sitting their best players to decrease their odds of winning.
