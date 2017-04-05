Kings Blog

April 5, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: ‘Big George’ goes to work

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Voisin: Papagiannis slimming down as future looking up

Georgios Papagiannis, the controversial first-round draft choice, has shed 30 pounds and is contributing in the season’s final weeks. He credits his time in the NBA Development League and in the weight room for his improvement. He also promises to return next season with a left-handed hook shot.

Eight-man gang knocks off Dallas

The Kings had only eight players available, but that was enough to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87, Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Ben McLemore led the Kings with 22 points.

The game within the game: Who rests?

The Kings and Dallas Mavericks appeared to be in a contest to see who would have the fewest players available by tipoff on Tuesday night. That’s how things work in today’s NBA. When the playoffs are out of reach, teams aren’t shy about trying to increase their odds in the draft lottery by sitting their best players to decrease their odds of winning.

 
Kings Blog

Sports Videos