April 7, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Joerger knows how to juggle

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Sacramento Bee staff

Joerger’s minor-league coaching past helps him juggle Kings’ lineups

With nothing gained in draft position by winning, the Kings had only eight players available for Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Coach Dave Joerger could be in a similar position Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. His minor-league experience equips him to adapt to sudden roster changes.

Game plan: Kings vs. Lakers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Voisin: Ranadive and Kings owners seemed to want a WNBA team, so where is it?

During the campaign to build the Golden 1 Center, we were tantalized with all sorts of attractions, from Kings games to concerts. And maybe a WNBA team. Despite the growing interest in women’s basketball, Sacramento is still missing a replacement for the Monarchs.

Scouting the opponent: Lakers will get no thanks for tanks

Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke discusses recent Lakers victories and why fans aren’t happy about the wins.

Warriors’ Durant cleared to resume full practice

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is medically cleared to resume full practice and is scheduled to play in Saturday's home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks.

 
Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos