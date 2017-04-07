Kings Daily: Joerger knows how to juggle

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Joerger’s minor-league coaching past helps him juggle Kings’ lineups
With nothing gained in draft position by winning, the Kings had only eight players available for Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Coach Dave Joerger could be in a similar position Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. His minor-league experience equips him to adapt to sudden roster changes.
Game plan: Kings vs. Lakers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Voisin: Ranadive and Kings owners seemed to want a WNBA team, so where is it?
During the campaign to build the Golden 1 Center, we were tantalized with all sorts of attractions, from Kings games to concerts. And maybe a WNBA team. Despite the growing interest in women’s basketball, Sacramento is still missing a replacement for the Monarchs.
Scouting the opponent: Lakers will get no thanks for tanks
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke discusses recent Lakers victories and why fans aren’t happy about the wins.
Warriors’ Durant cleared to resume full practice
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is medically cleared to resume full practice and is scheduled to play in Saturday's home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks.
Comments