Lakers stop Kings’ winning streak at two behind Julius Randle

Player of the game: Julius Randle had 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Kings 98-94 Friday night at Staples Center to end Sacramento’s two-game winning streak. The Lakers played four starters in the fourth quarter while the Kings only played two. Skal Labissiere led the Kings with 19 points. Darren Collison had 15 points and 10 assists.
Turning point: D’Angelo Russell’s basket with 41 seconds to play gave the Lakers the lead for good at 93-92.
X-factor: The Kings gave up 24 points off 23 turnovers to offset their 50.7 percent shooting. The final turnover came when Buddy Hield threw the ball to the Lakers’ Corey Brewer on an inbound pass with five seconds to play.
Records: Kings 31-48, Lakers 24-55
