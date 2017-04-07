Kings Blog

April 7, 2017 10:15 PM

Lakers stop Kings’ winning streak at two behind Julius Randle

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Julius Randle had 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Kings 98-94 Friday night at Staples Center to end Sacramento’s two-game winning streak. The Lakers played four starters in the fourth quarter while the Kings only played two. Skal Labissiere led the Kings with 19 points. Darren Collison had 15 points and 10 assists.

Turning point: D’Angelo Russell’s basket with 41 seconds to play gave the Lakers the lead for good at 93-92.

X-factor: The Kings gave up 24 points off 23 turnovers to offset their 50.7 percent shooting. The final turnover came when Buddy Hield threw the ball to the Lakers’ Corey Brewer on an inbound pass with five seconds to play.

Records: Kings 31-48, Lakers 24-55

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos