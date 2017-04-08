Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein says he sees improvement in his team and feels his confidence growing that he and other young players are learning and getting the experience that could lead to them becoming a playoff team next season. Cauley-Stein spoke with reporters Friday, April 7, 2017, after the Kings lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 98-94.
Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

The Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger is not done teaching his team this season. Not done by far. Although there are only 9 games left in the season for the Kings, Joerger wants to use everyone of those games as a learning experience for players. He wants his younger players to recognize how teams are trying to defend them, know where double teams may be coming from, and by being put in these situations, players will find ways to thwart opponents defense, find weak spots, find open teammates and begin to dismantle their opponents.

