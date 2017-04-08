Kings Blog

April 8, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Joerger parks the tank talk

Coach says team is laying foundation for future

The Kings have a two-game homestand before wrapping up the season in L.A. against the Clippers. “I think what we’ve already done is establish what we want to be about,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said before Friday’s loss to the Lakers. “There’s no tanking going on here. We’re playing hard, guys that are in the rotation are playing hard and they’re getting better.”

Late lessons for young Kings in loss to Lakers

Buddy Hield says his execution wasn’t good enough. He threw the inbound pass to Los Angeles Lakers forward Corey Brewer to seal a 98-94 loss to the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Elsewhere: Westbrook secures triple-double average

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook becomes the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, but fails for the second game in a row to break Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a season.

 
