Kings need to boost 3-point defense when they play Houston Rockets

Kings (31-48) vs. Rockets (53-26)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. 3-point defense: No team has made as many 3-pointers in a season in NBA history as the Rockets. The Kings have to be ready for anyone to pull up for a 3-point shot.
2. Stronger showing: Teams continue to have their way physically moving Kings around on the perimeter and near the rim. The Kings gave up 16 offensive rebounds in Friday’s loss at the Lakers.
3. Limit mistakes: The constant lineup shuffling plays a part in why the Kings’ turnovers have been so high lately. The Kings committed 23 turnovers Friday.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
9
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
3
Skal Labissiere
PF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
C
Rockets
No.
Player
Pos.
13
James Harden
PG
2
Patrick Beverley
SG
1
Trevor Ariza
SF
3
Ryan Anderson
PF
42
Nene
C
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
