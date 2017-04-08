Kings Blog

April 8, 2017 12:12 PM

Kings need to boost 3-point defense when they play Houston Rockets

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (31-48) vs. Rockets (53-26)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. 3-point defense: No team has made as many 3-pointers in a season in NBA history as the Rockets. The Kings have to be ready for anyone to pull up for a 3-point shot.

2. Stronger showing: Teams continue to have their way physically moving Kings around on the perimeter and near the rim. The Kings gave up 16 offensive rebounds in Friday’s loss at the Lakers.

3. Limit mistakes: The constant lineup shuffling plays a part in why the Kings’ turnovers have been so high lately. The Kings committed 23 turnovers Friday.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

9

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

3

Skal Labissiere

PF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

C

Rockets

No.

Player

Pos.

13

James Harden

PG

2

Patrick Beverley

SG

1

Trevor Ariza

SF

3

Ryan Anderson

PF

42

Nene

C

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

