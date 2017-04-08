Jason Jones ranks the NBA: Warriors clinch best record in league

With records through Friday:
1. Warriors (65-14, last week 1)
Thirteen-game win streak helped clinch the best record in the NBA.
2. Spurs (61-18, LW 2)
Passing Golden State for the best record in the NBA isn’t looking realistic.
3. Raptors (49-31, LW 4)
The hottest team in the East has won eight of its last 10.
4. Rockets (51-25, LW 5)
Locked in at third in the West and trying to get healthy for the postseason.
5. Cavaliers (51-28, LW 7)
Sent a message to Boston with a dominant win, but stumbled against Atlanta.
6. Celtics (50-29, LW 3)
Back-to-back losses could lost Boston a chance to be the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
7. Jazz (49-30, LW 6)
Utah cannot rest with the Clippers in pursuit of fourth in the West.
8. Clippers (48-31, LW 8)
Los Angeles has notched four straight wins and could be dangerous in the playoffs.
9. Wizards (48-31, LW 9)
The bench is going to be key for Washington’s postseason hopes.
10. Thunder (43-32, LW 9)
Russell Westbrook shows no signs of slowing down.
11. Trail Blazers (39-40, LW 13)
Portland is playing like the playoff team many expected it to be to start the season.
12. Bulls (39-40, LW 18)
Surging late and Dwyane Wade is back from injury.
13. Grizzlies (43-37, LW 12)
Injuries have kept the Grizzlies inconsistent down the stretch.
14. Bucks (40-39, LW 11)
Have lost their last three games and need to get it together for the playoffs.
15. Hawks (41-38, LW 15)
There still might be enough playoff experience on the roster to give a playoff opponent some problems.
16. Nuggets (38-41, LW 16)
Coming on strong, but Portland owns the tiebreaker for the final playoff spot in the West.
17. Heat (38-41, LW 14)
That Miami could still make the playoffs is impressive considering its awful start.
18. Pacers (39-40, LW 19)
Perhaps Lance Stephenson’s return has energized Indiana.
19. Hornets (36-43, LW 20)
Have won six of their last 10, the playoffs are more hope than reality.
20. Pistons (36-43, LW 22)
A disappointing season for a team that made the playoffs last season.
21. Pelicans (33-46, LW 19)
New Orleans has won 7 of 10, but it might be too late to make the playoffs.
22. Timberwolves (31-48, LW 21)
Rookie Kris Dunn could benefit from a solid stint in summer league.
23. Mavericks (32-47, LW 23)
Can Harrison Barnes be a player the Mavs hitch their future to?
24. Knicks (30-50, LW 24)
Last season’s offseason changes did not produce improvement.
25. Kings (31-48, LW 27)
Buddy Hield has been one of the league’s more impressive rookies since the All-Star break.
26. Magic (28-51, LW 26)
Orlando needs guard Mario Hezonja to become more of a contributor next season.
27. 76ers (28-51, LW 25)
Five-game skid is only improving Philly’s draft position.
28. Lakers (24-55, LW 28)
Three wins in a row at a time when losses help the odds of retaining their top-3 protected draft pick.
29. Suns (23-57, LW 29)
Devin Booker is fun to watch even as losses pile up.
30. Nets (19-60, LW 30)
Brooklyn has won 6 of 10, but still has the worst record in the NBA.
Comments