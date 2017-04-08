Kings Blog

April 8, 2017

Jason Jones ranks the NBA: Warriors clinch best record in league

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday:

1. Warriors (65-14, last week 1)

Thirteen-game win streak helped clinch the best record in the NBA.

2. Spurs (61-18, LW 2)

Passing Golden State for the best record in the NBA isn’t looking realistic.

3. Raptors (49-31, LW 4)

The hottest team in the East has won eight of its last 10.

4. Rockets (51-25, LW 5)

Locked in at third in the West and trying to get healthy for the postseason.

5. Cavaliers (51-28, LW 7)

Sent a message to Boston with a dominant win, but stumbled against Atlanta.

6. Celtics (50-29, LW 3)

Back-to-back losses could lost Boston a chance to be the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

7. Jazz (49-30, LW 6)

Utah cannot rest with the Clippers in pursuit of fourth in the West.

8. Clippers (48-31, LW 8)

Los Angeles has notched four straight wins and could be dangerous in the playoffs.

9. Wizards (48-31, LW 9)

The bench is going to be key for Washington’s postseason hopes.

10. Thunder (43-32, LW 9)

Russell Westbrook shows no signs of slowing down.

11. Trail Blazers (39-40, LW 13)

Portland is playing like the playoff team many expected it to be to start the season.

12. Bulls (39-40, LW 18)

Surging late and Dwyane Wade is back from injury.

13. Grizzlies (43-37, LW 12)

Injuries have kept the Grizzlies inconsistent down the stretch.

14. Bucks (40-39, LW 11)

Have lost their last three games and need to get it together for the playoffs.

15. Hawks (41-38, LW 15)

There still might be enough playoff experience on the roster to give a playoff opponent some problems.

16. Nuggets (38-41, LW 16)

Coming on strong, but Portland owns the tiebreaker for the final playoff spot in the West.

17. Heat (38-41, LW 14)

That Miami could still make the playoffs is impressive considering its awful start.

18. Pacers (39-40, LW 19)

Perhaps Lance Stephenson’s return has energized Indiana.

19. Hornets (36-43, LW 20)

Have won six of their last 10, the playoffs are more hope than reality.

20. Pistons (36-43, LW 22)

A disappointing season for a team that made the playoffs last season.

21. Pelicans (33-46, LW 19)

New Orleans has won 7 of 10, but it might be too late to make the playoffs.

22. Timberwolves (31-48, LW 21)

Rookie Kris Dunn could benefit from a solid stint in summer league.

23. Mavericks (32-47, LW 23)

Can Harrison Barnes be a player the Mavs hitch their future to?

24. Knicks (30-50, LW 24)

Last season’s offseason changes did not produce improvement.

25. Kings (31-48, LW 27)

Buddy Hield has been one of the league’s more impressive rookies since the All-Star break.

26. Magic (28-51, LW 26)

Orlando needs guard Mario Hezonja to become more of a contributor next season.

27. 76ers (28-51, LW 25)

Five-game skid is only improving Philly’s draft position.

28. Lakers (24-55, LW 28)

Three wins in a row at a time when losses help the odds of retaining their top-3 protected draft pick.

29. Suns (23-57, LW 29)

Devin Booker is fun to watch even as losses pile up.

30. Nets (19-60, LW 30)

Brooklyn has won 6 of 10, but still has the worst record in the NBA.

