Kings Daily: Take a breather? Not Skal

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Labissiere flashes talent
Skal Labissiere always feels as if he is cramming for another exam, unable to speed read, yet determined to learn something new every day. As a teenager, his challenge was mastering English and maintaining academic eligibility. As a freshman at Kentucky, his biggest test was adjusting to John Calipari’s booming presence, far from his family and friends. As one of three Kings drafted last summer, his goal was twofold: make the team and make the draft experts look silly. He’s on his way to doing that.
NBA beat: Losing for the lottery makes for unusual game
The world of protecting lottery picks and trying to improve odds of landing a top-three pick can lead to some strange commentary and coaching decisions.
NBA power rankings: Warriors clinch best record
Game plan: Kings vs. Rockets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
Comments