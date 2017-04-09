Kings Blog

April 9, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Take a breather? Not Skal

Labissiere flashes talent

Skal Labissiere always feels as if he is cramming for another exam, unable to speed read, yet determined to learn something new every day. As a teenager, his challenge was mastering English and maintaining academic eligibility. As a freshman at Kentucky, his biggest test was adjusting to John Calipari’s booming presence, far from his family and friends. As one of three Kings drafted last summer, his goal was twofold: make the team and make the draft experts look silly. He’s on his way to doing that.

NBA beat: Losing for the lottery makes for unusual game

The world of protecting lottery picks and trying to improve odds of landing a top-three pick can lead to some strange commentary and coaching decisions.

NBA power rankings: Warriors clinch best record

Game plan: Kings vs. Rockets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Video: Cauley-Stein’s confidence is rising

 
Kings Blog

Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run

Sports Videos