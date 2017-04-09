Kings Blog

April 9, 2017 5:38 PM

Kings come up short against Rockets in afternoon shootout

Player of the game: James Harden logged a triple-double with 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds as the Houston Rockets beat the Kings 135-128 at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The Rockets shot 56 percent and scored the most points by a Kings opponent this season. Seven Kings players finished in double figures, led by Skal Labissiere’s 25 points.

Turning point: After the Kings closed to within six points midway through the third quarter, Houston went on a 15-2 run to pull away.

X-factor: The Rockets went 18 for 43 from 3-point range, while the Kings were 9 of 31. Ryan Anderson made his first six 3-point attempts for Houston and finished with 21 points in just 23 minutes.

Records: Kings 31-49, Rockets 54-26.

