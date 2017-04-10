Kings Blog

April 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Harden, Rockets are too much

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Harden’s triple-double, Rockets’ offense prove too much for Kings

Skal Labissiere scores 25 points for the Kings, who set a season high in scoring – and also in points allowed in Sunday’s 135-128 loss. James Harden leads Houston with 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

James Harden or Russell Westbrook? Kings weigh in on MVP debate

Houston’s James Harden and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook are at the forefront of this season’s MVP race. Westbrook is the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson, while Harden has posted impressive numbers for a better team. The Kings weigh in.

Photo gallery from Sunday’s game

Video: Rockets’ Harden just wants to win

James Harden of the Houston Rockets looks to make teammates happy as he heads into the playoffs. He's more concerned with victories than personal accolades.

Westbrook breaks Robertson’s record for triple-doubles

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season. Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles stood since the 1961-62 season.

 
Houston's James Harden more focused on winning than personal accolades

Sports Videos