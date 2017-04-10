Kings hold steady in latest power rankings roundup, but one site calls them the worst

Other than a few flashes, the Kings have struggled for most of the season. Still, despite missing the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, they’re not the worst team in the NBA.
Well, one site says they are, but who’s counting?
Sacramento saw no change in the six NBA power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated), keeping the Kings at the 25.5 average they held last week.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 25th, up from 27th. The Golden State Warriors remain in the top spot, as they also do in all the other polls. However, Jones has consistently kept the Brooklyn Nets in the basement, going against the other five sites which agree on a different team there.
The Kings close their season by hosting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, then meeting the Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Even with losses in both games, the Kings can’t finish with the league’s worst record. That didn’t stop one site from slapping the No. 30 rank on Sacramento this week.
Who believes the Kings are the worst team in the league? Read on to see.
TOAST OF THE WEEK
NBA.com on the Los Angeles Clippers, who rose four spot to No. 6: “This may be the last run for the Clippers and they may be hitting their stride (again) at the right time. They’ve won nine of their last 11 games, with the league’s second best offense and eighth best defense in that span. After taking advantage a home-heavy stretch, they got a signature win in San Antonio on Saturday to move back into fourth place. They’re 41-18 with Chris Paul, who has the league’s best on-court NetRtg (plus-14.0) outside the Warriors’ four All-Stars.”
ROAST OF THE WEEK
CBS Sports on the Chicago Bulls, who remain 16th: “They had literally the easiest schedule in the league with 10 days left, and they might miss the postseason. This team is just infuriating. They’re the NBA team version of the protagonist in the bad rom-com who can’t get their life together that you’re supposed to root for but just wind up wanting better things for the supporting characters.”
On to the polls:
NBA.COM
Ranking: 25th, down one spot from last week. From the site: “With the league increasing pace of play again this season, Dave Joerger slowed things down in Sacramento. The Kings averaged 5.2 fewer possessions per 48 minutes than they did last season (no other team had a drop of more than 2.3) and didn’t see a very big uptick (0.9 per 48) after trading DeMarcus Cousins and turning things over to the kids after the All-Star break.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 30)
NBC SPORTS
Ranking: 24th, up one spot. From the site: “This is the 11th season in a row the Kings have missed the playoffs, and after the Cousins trade it’s hard to see them making for a few more years either. While maybe Buddy Hield and Skal Labissiere have shown a little promise of late, Sacramento needs to add picks and start adding talent to this roster. Dave Joerger can coach, but the franchise needs to be patient and draft/trade for young talent. Do we really trust Vlade Divac to do that? Does ownership?
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 27th, down one spot. From the site: “Zach Lowe has a handy Hield scouting report in his latest “10 Things” that we’ll lean on here, but fear not. If history is any guide, we’ll be writing about the Kings and their usual flurry of offseason maneuverings soon.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 30)
CBS SPORTS
Ranking: 30th, down one spot. From the site: “The Kings have a roster and coach that could really improve next season with a top-six pick. The pieces are there, despite everything. But ownership is going to have to get management in a good place and then get out of the way. It’s the only path forward for the franchise. Until that happens, the Kings will continue to be the team who I warn all other teams not to be like.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Kings (LW 29)
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Ranking: 22nd, same as last week. From the site: “The Kings are still the Kings, but it does feel a little bit like trading Cousins bought them some identity and direction (strange as that direction appears). They’ll again be a wild card on draft night.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 30)
