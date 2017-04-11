Kings Daily: Final home game is Tuesday

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
With one more home game left, Kings say it’s all about next season
The Kings play their last home game this season with another losing record, but several players are providing glimpses of the future while others are auditioning for free agency.
Game plan: Kings vs. Suns
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Kings hold steady in latest power rankings roundup, but one site calls them the worst
Sacramento sees no change in the six NBA power rankings sampled, keeping the Kings at the 25.5 average they held last week. However, one site believes the Kings are the worst team in the league.
Video: Kings rookie Labissiere continues to impress Joerger
Video: Oak Ridge High grad Anderson says Rockets teammate Harden is MVP
Scouting the opponent: Warren, Booker lead Suns past Mavericks
T.J. Warren and Devin Booker each scored 21 points in the Suns’ 124-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Phoenix’s home finale.
Detroit Pistons lose final game at Palace of Auburn Hills
The Pistons fail to close out the Palace of Auburn Hills in style Monday, losing 105-101 to the Washington Wizards. Their new home, Little Caesars Arena, opens in downtown Detroit next season, meaning the Kings will no longer have the newest NBA arena.
