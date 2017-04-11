Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

April 11, 2017 1:05 AM

Kings Daily: Final home game is Tuesday

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

With one more home game left, Kings say it’s all about next season

The Kings play their last home game this season with another losing record, but several players are providing glimpses of the future while others are auditioning for free agency.

Game plan: Kings vs. Suns

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Kings hold steady in latest power rankings roundup, but one site calls them the worst

Sacramento sees no change in the six NBA power rankings sampled, keeping the Kings at the 25.5 average they held last week. However, one site believes the Kings are the worst team in the league.

Video: Kings rookie Labissiere continues to impress Joerger

Video: Oak Ridge High grad Anderson says Rockets teammate Harden is MVP

Scouting the opponent: Warren, Booker lead Suns past Mavericks

T.J. Warren and Devin Booker each scored 21 points in the Suns’ 124-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Phoenix’s home finale.

Detroit Pistons lose final game at Palace of Auburn Hills

The Pistons fail to close out the Palace of Auburn Hills in style Monday, losing 105-101 to the Washington Wizards. Their new home, Little Caesars Arena, opens in downtown Detroit next season, meaning the Kings will no longer have the newest NBA arena.

 
Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger

Sports Videos