Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

April 11, 2017 11:10 PM

Kings to close season against Clippers, who aim to start playoffs at home

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (31-49) at Clippers (50-31)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Prepare for the punch: The Clippers need to win to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs against Utah. Look for Los Angeles to come out aggressively to try put the Kings away early.

2. Take care of the ball: Turnovers will only lead to easy scoring chances for one of the best offensive teams in the league. The Kings cannot feed the Clippers’ break with mistakes.

3. Skal vs. Blake: Skal Labissiere had a rough time last month against the Clippers and fouled out. Expect Blake Griffin to try to bully the rookie again and make it a long night.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

23

Ben McLemore

SF

3

Skal Labissiere

PF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

C

Clippers

No.

Player

Pos.

3

Chris Paul

PG

4

JJ Redick

SG

12

Luc Mbah a Moute

SF

32

Blake Griffin

PF

6

DeAndre Jordan

C

 
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

