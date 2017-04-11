Kings to close season against Clippers, who aim to start playoffs at home

Kings (31-49) at Clippers (50-31)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Prepare for the punch: The Clippers need to win to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs against Utah. Look for Los Angeles to come out aggressively to try put the Kings away early.
2. Take care of the ball: Turnovers will only lead to easy scoring chances for one of the best offensive teams in the league. The Kings cannot feed the Clippers’ break with mistakes.
3. Skal vs. Blake: Skal Labissiere had a rough time last month against the Clippers and fouled out. Expect Blake Griffin to try to bully the rookie again and make it a long night.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
23
Ben McLemore
SF
3
Skal Labissiere
PF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
C
Clippers
No.
Player
Pos.
3
Chris Paul
PG
4
JJ Redick
SG
12
Luc Mbah a Moute
SF
32
Blake Griffin
PF
6
DeAndre Jordan
C
