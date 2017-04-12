Ty Lawson’s first triple-double leads Kings to a win in their home finale

Player of the game: Ty Lawson recorded his first career triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Kings to a 129-104 win over the Phoenix Suns in their last game at Golden 1 Center this season. The Kings finished 17-24 in their first season at Golden 1. Rookie Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points.

Turning point: The Kings opened the game on an 11-1 run and put the game away in the second quarter, outscoring Phoenix 30-14. Sacramento never trailed.

X-factor: The Kings shot 51.8 percent while Phoenix shot just 37.6 percent while sitting out several key players.

Records: Kings 32-49, Suns 24-58.