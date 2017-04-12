Kings Daily: Lawson has triple-double in win

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Lawson becomes a rebounder in time for his first career triple-double
The point guard notches his first career triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and a career-high 11 rebounds as the Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 129-104 in the last game at Golden 1 Center this season.
Joerger prepares for ‘weird’ offseason that begins in April
Prior to becoming Kings coach, Joerger had been with Memphis, where the playoffs have become the norm, including the previous three campaigns under Joerger. For some time, Joerger has known Wednesday would be the final game he coached in the 2016-17 season.
In final game at Golden 1 Center this season, Kings go out in style
Ty Lawson has his first career triple-double and the Kings set a season high for points scored Tuesday as they win their final home game of the season, beating the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. See a statistical look and social media reaction.
Suns’ Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High grad, completes eventful rookie season
Chriss led all NBA rookies in games started entering Tuesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. He ranks in the top 10 among rookies in most major categories and says he’s adjusted to the grind of the NBA.
Papagiannis earns first technical foul: ‘I’m not going to back down’
Kings rookie center George Papagiannis got into a scuffle with Suns forward Dragan Bender in the first quarter Tuesday. Both players were assessed technical fouls. It was the Kings’ first technical since they traded DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break.
Photo gallery from Tuesday’s victory
Game plan: Kings vs. Clippers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers. This is the Kings’ final game this season.
Kings’ ‘urban resort’ condos include private passageway to arena
The Kings began a sales push this week for what the team and its partners are billing as a unique urban living experience in Sacramento – 45 condominiums that will perch throne-like atop the 16-story Sawyer Hotel tower overlooking Golden 1 Center and downtown.
