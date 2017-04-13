Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

April 13, 2017 1:09 AM

Kings fall in season finale; Clippers secure home court for playoff series

By Jason Jones

Player of the game: DeAndre Jordan had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks as the Los Angeles Clippers secured home-court advantage in their first-round playoff series against Utah with a 115-95 win over the Kings at Staples Center on Wednesday. Willie Cauley-Stein led Sacramento with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Turning point: The Kings kept it close, but the Clippers pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Sacramento 34-26 to take an 87-73 lead into the fourth.

X-factor: The Kings were outscored by 15 points from the 3-point line and by nine at the free-throw line.

Records: Kings 32-50, Clippers 51-31.

 
Sports Videos