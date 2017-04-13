Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

April 13, 2017 3:05 AM

Kings Daily: Rebuilding has already begun

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings end season with loss to Clippers, but believe rebuilding has already started

The Kings’ 2016-17 campaign ends with a 115-95 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Staples Center. The Kings finish 32-50, one win fewer than in 2015-16 and now have 11 consecutive losing seasons.

Hopes to ‘wreck’ Clippers’ playoff seeding left up to seven Kings

Including injuries and rested players, the Kings had only a seven-man roster for Wednesday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kings coach Dave Joerger speaks on his history against the Clippers.

Photo gallery from Wednesday’s game

Video: Gay says ‘I can be the missing piece of any team’

Video: Lawson says triple-double on Tuesday was for fans

Bulls, Pacers grab last two spots in NBA playoffs

Dwyane Wade is going back to the playoffs. The Miami Heat aren’t going with him. The field for the NBA postseason is set, with Wade and the Chicago Bulls claiming one of the last two available spots on the final night of the regular season. The other went to the Indiana Pacers, who downed the Atlanta Hawks.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings 2:29

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season: 'A lot of love, a lot of passion' 2:20

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season: 'A lot of love, a lot of passion'
Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger 1:37

Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos