Kings Daily: Rebuilding has already begun

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings end season with loss to Clippers, but believe rebuilding has already started
The Kings’ 2016-17 campaign ends with a 115-95 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Staples Center. The Kings finish 32-50, one win fewer than in 2015-16 and now have 11 consecutive losing seasons.
Hopes to ‘wreck’ Clippers’ playoff seeding left up to seven Kings
Including injuries and rested players, the Kings had only a seven-man roster for Wednesday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kings coach Dave Joerger speaks on his history against the Clippers.
Photo gallery from Wednesday’s game
Video: Gay says ‘I can be the missing piece of any team’
Video: Lawson says triple-double on Tuesday was for fans
Bulls, Pacers grab last two spots in NBA playoffs
Dwyane Wade is going back to the playoffs. The Miami Heat aren’t going with him. The field for the NBA postseason is set, with Wade and the Chicago Bulls claiming one of the last two available spots on the final night of the regular season. The other went to the Indiana Pacers, who downed the Atlanta Hawks.
Comments