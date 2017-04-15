Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

April 15, 2017

Kings Daily: Joerger tweets, thanks fans

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Joerger joins Twitter, thanks fans in first tweet

Kings coach Dave Joerger created a Twitter account Friday morning, joining a dozen players on his roster who are active on the social media platform.

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ 2016-17 season

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ 2016-17 season.

Video: The Kings cite successes: ‘We're excited about what we see’

The Kings are done for 2016-17, but here are 10 events that defined the season

From opening a new home to trading a star, the Kings had highlight moments despite struggles on the court. Here’s a look at 10 events that defined their season.

Fans say goodbye as Metta World Peace’s career as Laker comes to likely end

