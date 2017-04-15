Kings Daily: Joerger tweets, thanks fans

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Joerger joins Twitter, thanks fans in first tweet
Kings coach Dave Joerger created a Twitter account Friday morning, joining a dozen players on his roster who are active on the social media platform.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ 2016-17 season
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ 2016-17 season.
Video: The Kings cite successes: ‘We're excited about what we see’
The Kings are done for 2016-17, but here are 10 events that defined the season
From opening a new home to trading a star, the Kings had highlight moments despite struggles on the court. Here’s a look at 10 events that defined their season.
