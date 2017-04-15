Analysis: Will Kings give young players time to mature into winners?

The Kings can be optimistic about their future, but it would be a mistake to prematurely declare the team well on its way to the playoffs based off the last 25 games of the 2016-17 season.

The Kings’ young players showed potential, but the NBA season is 82 games, and with so many teams tanking games to close the season, Sacramento played the final weeks in what amounted to glorified exhibition games.

The team has several major issues to address going into the offseason to improve its perception around the league and the product on the court.

The Kings last week concluded their 11th consecutive losing season with the prospect of more losing to come with a young roster set to play the next couple of seasons.

The team’s history under Vivek Ranadive’s stewardship suggests that patience will wear thin before the young players are near ready to become winners, and this incarnation of rebuilding will flop if there’s a rush to succeed before the roster is ready.