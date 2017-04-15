Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

April 15, 2017 3:25 PM

Analysis: Will Kings give young players time to mature into winners?

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

The Kings can be optimistic about their future, but it would be a mistake to prematurely declare the team well on its way to the playoffs based off the last 25 games of the 2016-17 season.

The Kings’ young players showed potential, but the NBA season is 82 games, and with so many teams tanking games to close the season, Sacramento played the final weeks in what amounted to glorified exhibition games.

The team has several major issues to address going into the offseason to improve its perception around the league and the product on the court.

The Kings last week concluded their 11th consecutive losing season with the prospect of more losing to come with a young roster set to play the next couple of seasons.

The team’s history under Vivek Ranadive’s stewardship suggests that patience will wear thin before the young players are near ready to become winners, and this incarnation of rebuilding will flop if there’s a rush to succeed before the roster is ready.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos