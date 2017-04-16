Kings Daily: Can young players blossom?

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team.
Analysis: Will Kings give young players time to mature into winners?
The Kings have several major issues to address going into the offseason to improve their perception around the league and the product on the court.
Three keys to Kings’ future heading into another early offseason
Sacramento Bee staff writer Jason Jones takes a look at three keys to the Kings’ future heading into their 11th consecutive offseason without a playoff appearance.
Video: Ten moments that defined the Kings’ 2016-17 season
NBA postseason-awards voting full of tough calls
Unlike the majority of the players who made a mockery of their All-Star votes, Jones has put a lot of thought into his selections.
NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister killed in car accident
NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister has died in a one-car accident.
See you next season!
After today, the Kings Daily newsletter will be taking a break. But don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the upcoming NBA draft, any breaking Kings news and periodic developments.
