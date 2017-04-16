Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

April 16, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Can young players blossom?

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team.

Analysis: Will Kings give young players time to mature into winners?

The Kings have several major issues to address going into the offseason to improve their perception around the league and the product on the court.

Three keys to Kings’ future heading into another early offseason

Sacramento Bee staff writer Jason Jones takes a look at three keys to the Kings’ future heading into their 11th consecutive offseason without a playoff appearance.

Video: Ten moments that defined the Kings’ 2016-17 season

NBA postseason-awards voting full of tough calls

Unlike the majority of the players who made a mockery of their All-Star votes, Jones has put a lot of thought into his selections.

NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister killed in car accident

NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister has died in a one-car accident.

See you next season!

After today, the Kings Daily newsletter will be taking a break. But don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the upcoming NBA draft, any breaking Kings news and periodic developments.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings 2:29

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season: 'A lot of love, a lot of passion' 2:20

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season: 'A lot of love, a lot of passion'
Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger 1:37

Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos