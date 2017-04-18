Kings Blog

April 18, 2017 3:23 PM

Basketball analytics expert Roland Beech leaves Kings after two seasons

By Jason Jones

Roland Beech, who joined the Kings two years ago to boost the team’s analytics department, is leaving the team.

Beech, whose title this past season was vice president of basketball results, joined the Kings as vice president of basketball strategy and data science. Prior to arriving in Sacramento, Beech worked for the Dallas Mavericks in a variety of capacities, including as an assistant coach on the 2011 NBA championship team.

Beech’s statistical analysis caught the attention of Mavs owner Mark Cuban in 2002-03, when he built the website 82games.com, which was aided by the NBA making box scores available for the public.

Beech was the second basketball analytics expert to be hired by the Kings, and the second to leave the team in the past four years. Dean Oliver, considered one of the game’s forefathers in analytics, left the team in 2015.

While not considered a major shakeup in the front office, it is a role the Kings will likely look to fill sooner than later. With the Kings likely to have two lottery picks and the team needing to make important offseason decisions, general manager Vlade Divac would ideally need his front-office team in place well before the NBA draft on June 22.

Divac said last week he was not opposed to making additions to the front office. The size and structure of the Kings’ front office has been questioned by many league observers.

Sports Videos