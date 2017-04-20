Kings welcome Luke Bornn to boost their statistical analysis

The Kings’ attempts to solidify their approach to analytics continued with the announcement Luke Bornn was hired Vice President of Strategy and Analytics.
When your watch reminds you that you have a new job pic.twitter.com/0qBmoivkpJ— Luke Bornn (@LukeBornn) April 20, 2017
Bornn is the third analytics expert to join the franchise since 2013. Roland Beech left the team this week after two seasons.
Bornn will work with general manager Vlade Divac and the front office to add more staff to the Kings’ analytics department and build up the team’s database for statistical analysis in roster makeup, player evaluation and strategy in addition to data gained on players from wearable technology.
Bornn has been a visiting scholar and professor at Harvard in the Department of Statistics. Bornn was head of analytics for A.S. Roma of the Italian Serie A Football League, where he worked with staff and sports scientists to measure and evaluate athlete performance.
That the Kings would publicly commit to adding staff to the front office is big, as the team has been criticized for being thin in that area.
Divac said last week the team was open to adding to the front office. Assistant general manager Ken Catanella was added last year.
