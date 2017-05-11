UCLA’s TJ Leaf has ‘fun’ meeting with Kings at NBA Draft Combine

NBA prospects are still young enough to be a bit starstruck when they sit down for meetings with teams at the NBA Draft Combine.

That was the case for UCLA forward TJ Leaf when he met with representatives from the Kings on Wednesday.

“It was a lot of fun,” Leaf said. “Peja (Stojakovic) was in there. I grew up watching Peja with the Kings. So it was cool just being in that environment.”

Leaf (6-foot-10, 225 pounds) averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds last season as a freshman for the Bruins before declaring for the NBA Draft.

“They had a lot of people in there, good interaction and I really like the Kings a lot,” Leaf said, who played two games with the Bruins at Golden 1 Center in the NCAA Tournament. “And it’s California, too. So that’s where I’m from and that’s where I’m comfortable.”

The Kings currently own the eighth and 10th selections in the first round of the NBA Draft. Their position will be finalized at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.