UCLA Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) dunks a ball with an assist from guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the second half in the second round of the NCAA Basketball tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

May 11, 2017 2:55 PM

UCLA’s TJ Leaf has ‘fun’ meeting with Kings at NBA Draft Combine

By Jason Jones

CHICAGO

NBA prospects are still young enough to be a bit starstruck when they sit down for meetings with teams at the NBA Draft Combine.

That was the case for UCLA forward TJ Leaf when he met with representatives from the Kings on Wednesday.

“It was a lot of fun,” Leaf said. “Peja (Stojakovic) was in there. I grew up watching Peja with the Kings. So it was cool just being in that environment.”

Leaf (6-foot-10, 225 pounds) averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds last season as a freshman for the Bruins before declaring for the NBA Draft.

“They had a lot of people in there, good interaction and I really like the Kings a lot,” Leaf said, who played two games with the Bruins at Golden 1 Center in the NCAA Tournament. “And it’s California, too. So that’s where I’m from and that’s where I’m comfortable.”

The Kings currently own the eighth and 10th selections in the first round of the NBA Draft. Their position will be finalized at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

 
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

