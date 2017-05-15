Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

May 15, 2017 10:22 PM

Bogdanovic once again asked if he’ll join Kings next season

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a star overseas.

The Serbian shooting guard is a current All-EuroLeague selection and has helped Fenerbahce Istanbul of Turkey become one of the league’s final four teams.

The big question surrounding Bogdanovic: Will he be with the Kings next season?

Bogdanovic was selected 27th in the 2014 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns, who traded his rights to the Kings during last year’s draft.

He was asked about his NBA plans on Turkish TV in an interview posted to Twitter on Monday.

At about the 18-minute mark, the interviewer mentions to Bogdanovic that the Kings’ front office has Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic – arguably the best Serbians to play in the NBA – and if he’s ready to go to the United States.

“I don’t like to talk about that during the season,” he said. “I have my goals here.”

However, he does say he wants to play in the NBA and discusses his admiration for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Should he come to the U.S. next season and join the Kings, he has a goal.

“My interest is not only money,” he said. “I want to prove that I can play in the NBA. I don’t want to go there to sit on a bench.”

The Kings already have a starting shooting guard in Buddy Hield, who the team traded its All-Star big man to acquire. It’s likely that if Bogdanovic came over, the 6-foot-6 guard would either have to move to small forward or come off the bench, which he doesn’t want to do.

At this point, playing with the Kings next season seems unlikely unless either Bogdanovic or the team makes some adjustments.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings

Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings 0:56

Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings
Former Kings players ready to hoop it up in new 3-on-3 league 1:11

Former Kings players ready to hoop it up in new 3-on-3 league
'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings 2:29

'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos