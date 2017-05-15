Bogdanovic once again asked if he’ll join Kings next season

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a star overseas.
The Serbian shooting guard is a current All-EuroLeague selection and has helped Fenerbahce Istanbul of Turkey become one of the league’s final four teams.
The big question surrounding Bogdanovic: Will he be with the Kings next season?
Bogdanovic was selected 27th in the 2014 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns, who traded his rights to the Kings during last year’s draft.
He was asked about his NBA plans on Turkish TV in an interview posted to Twitter on Monday.
New Bogdan interview (in english) w/ Turkish TV. He talks about his impending NBA decision at 18mins. https://t.co/CjsVJVSRjN— Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) May 15, 2017
At about the 18-minute mark, the interviewer mentions to Bogdanovic that the Kings’ front office has Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic – arguably the best Serbians to play in the NBA – and if he’s ready to go to the United States.
“I don’t like to talk about that during the season,” he said. “I have my goals here.”
However, he does say he wants to play in the NBA and discusses his admiration for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Should he come to the U.S. next season and join the Kings, he has a goal.
“My interest is not only money,” he said. “I want to prove that I can play in the NBA. I don’t want to go there to sit on a bench.”
The Kings already have a starting shooting guard in Buddy Hield, who the team traded its All-Star big man to acquire. It’s likely that if Bogdanovic came over, the 6-foot-6 guard would either have to move to small forward or come off the bench, which he doesn’t want to do.
At this point, playing with the Kings next season seems unlikely unless either Bogdanovic or the team makes some adjustments.
