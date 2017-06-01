Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, reacting to a foul call against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 27, has been waived by the team.
June 01, 2017 2:37 PM

Kings waive Tolliver, gaining financial flexibility as draft approaches

By Jason Jones

The Kings waived forward Anthony Tolliver on Thursday, the deadline for them to pick up the option on him.

Had the Kings kept Tolliver, they would have owed him $8 million for the upcoming season. The Kings will take a $2 million cap hit for waiving him.

Tolliver, 32, averaged 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 2016-17, his only season with the Kings.

Waiving Tolliver creates more financial flexibility for Sacramento. The Kings could still buy out guard Arron Afflalo for $1.5 million to avoid paying him $12.5 million next season.

With Afflalo, the Kings have eight players under contract. That does not include Langston Galloway, who has a player option for next season.

The Kings have three picks in the NBA draft on June 22 and would like to add EuroLeague standout Bogdan Bogdanovic, whose draft rights they own.

Sports Videos