Fear of flying hasn’t grounded Donovan Mitchell’s pro aspirations

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:31 Grant High's Cameron Oliver feels back at home after Kings workout Pause 4:02 Stressing defense, Donovan Mitchell gets first look at Sacramento, Kings 3:11 Purdue star Caleb Swanigan is ready for his second crack at the NBA Draft 3:20 Duke forward/center Harry Giles is ready to prove he's healthy 0:56 Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings 1:11 Former Kings players ready to hoop it up in new 3-on-3 league 2:20 Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season: 'A lot of love, a lot of passion' 2:29 'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings 1:37 Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger 0:47 Ryan Anderson gives teammate James Harden MVP nod after victory vs Sacramento Kings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Donovan Mitchell said on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, that his workout with the Sacramento Kings gave him a "good first taste" of Sacramento. Mitchell, who played as a freshman and sophomore at Louisville, is looking to continue his career in the NBA after the draft later this month. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Donovan Mitchell said on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, that his workout with the Sacramento Kings gave him a "good first taste" of Sacramento. Mitchell, who played as a freshman and sophomore at Louisville, is looking to continue his career in the NBA after the draft later this month. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee