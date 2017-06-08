Grant High's Cameron Oliver feels back at home after Kings workout

Cameron Oliver, who completed his sophomore season at Nevada before coming out for the NBA draft, says it feels good to showcase his skills during his hometown workout with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Oliver graduated from Grant High School.
Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

The Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger is not done teaching his team this season. Not done by far. Although there are only 9 games left in the season for the Kings, Joerger wants to use everyone of those games as a learning experience for players. He wants his younger players to recognize how teams are trying to defend them, know where double teams may be coming from, and by being put in these situations, players will find ways to thwart opponents defense, find weak spots, find open teammates and begin to dismantle their opponents.

