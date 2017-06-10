Jarrett Allen, among best big-man prospects, wants to show Kings his diversified game

Texas center Jarrett Allen arrived in Sacramento Friday evening and was happy to have a chance to relax and watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The NBA pre-draft process can be a grind, so Allen enjoyed how the Kings decided to get to know him better – over dinner and basketball.
“It came off good,” Allen told The Bee. “I like how they understand it’s a really busy time, so they’re just trying to get into a relaxed situation, it helps us out a lot more than people think.”
Allen, who had an individual workout Saturday, became the latest first-round prospect to workout for the Kings. He’s also the latest player to say he enjoys the Kings’ approach of keeping things light during visits.
At 6-foot-9, 234 pounds, Allen is considered among the best post prospects in this year’s draft class. He averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a freshman.
Allen has also worked out for Phoenix, Atlanta, Milwaukee and Denver. Between visits, Allen has been working on his game at IMG Academy in Florida.
Allen said he’s looking to show teams that he has become more well-rounded since the end of his season with the Longhorns.
“I’m defensively skilled,” Allen said. “I’m athletic for a big man. I can defend pick and rolls, block shots and bring a level of intensity on the defensive side and offensively that my shot has developed a lot since the end of the season.”
For Allen, that means showing he can make perimeter shots, which is becoming more important for NBA big men.
“Just making it more consistent on pick-and-pops and definitely around the 3-point area,” Allen said.
Allen said he believes he’s mentally ready to make the jump to the NBA, but “the physical side is going to take a while to develop.”
Individual workouts aren’t the best format to show off his defensive talents, but Allen planned for that.
“It’s going to be hard to show the defensive side so it’s really just showing off my athleticism and just to show my touch around the rim,” Allen said.
Allen was one of the seven players to workout for the Kings on Saturday. The team hosted a six-player workout Saturday with guards Joe Rahon (Saint Mary’s), Milton Doyle (Loyola), Matt Williams (Central Florida), forwards Semi Ojeleye (SMU), RaShawn Thomas (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and center Eric Mika (BYU).
The Kings will host Gonzaga forward-center Zach Collins for a workout Sunday. Collins is considered a lottery pick by many prognosticators and an option at the 10th pick for the Kings.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
