Kings find out their summer plans for Las Vegas

The Kings will begin summer league play July 7 against the Phoenix at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the NBA announced Thursday. The Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies July 9 and the Los Angeles Lakers July 10 before tournament play begins July 12 to determine the summer league champion.

The summer league ends with a championship game July 17. The Kings won summer league in 2014.

The Kings’ summer squad is expected to include all the rookies from last season and the team’s three draft picks from next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

