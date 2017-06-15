Kings find out their summer plans for Las Vegas

The Kings will begin summer league play July 7 against the Phoenix at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the NBA announced Thursday. The Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies July 9 and the Los Angeles Lakers July 10 before tournament play begins July 12 to determine the summer league champion.
The summer league ends with a championship game July 17. The Kings won summer league in 2014.
The Kings’ summer squad is expected to include all the rookies from last season and the team’s three draft picks from next Thursday’s NBA Draft.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Kings summer league schedule
July 7 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., at Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2
July 9 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m., at Cox Pavilion, NBA TV
July 10 vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., at Thomas & Mack Center, NBA TV
Summer league tournament beings July 12, top-8 seeds have a bye and play July 13.
