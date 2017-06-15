Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac discusses the team's plans heading into the June 22 NBA draft, including his confidence level in the kind of players who will be available at Nos. 5 and 10 overall. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
June 15, 2017 9:44 AM

Kings find out their summer plans for Las Vegas

The Kings will begin summer league play July 7 against the Phoenix at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the NBA announced Thursday. The Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies July 9 and the Los Angeles Lakers July 10 before tournament play begins July 12 to determine the summer league champion.

The summer league ends with a championship game July 17. The Kings won summer league in 2014.

The Kings’ summer squad is expected to include all the rookies from last season and the team’s three draft picks from next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Can the Kings strike gold with the No. 5 overall pick?

There have been solid NBA players drafted with the fifth pick, including some Hall of Famers and ex-Kings. Here's a look at a few notable players.

Kings summer league schedule

July 7 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., at Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

July 9 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m., at Cox Pavilion, NBA TV

July 10 vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., at Thomas & Mack Center, NBA TV

Summer league tournament beings July 12, top-8 seeds have a bye and play July 13.

Sports Videos