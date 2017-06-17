Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

June 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Your primer for the NBA draft

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Power forwards: Don’t bank on Skal, tempting as it is

For all the promise Skal Labissiere flashed late in his rookie season, the Kings should not be content with their situation at power forward entering the NBA draft. Behind him, the well is dry at power forward unless the Kings use center Willie Cauley-Stein, who ideally would be able to defend the perimeter.

Small forwards: Preparing for life without Rudy Gay

For a long-term solution, the Kings need to consider drafting a small forward in the top 10, especially if Kansas’ Josh Jackson or Duke’s Jayson Tatum slip to five.

Voisin: Kings looking for a PG; Collison could mentor him

Darren Collison is back where he was three years ago. Heading into free agency. Seeking a multiyear contract. Convinced he is a legitimate starting point guard in this league. Intrigued by the Kings. But is the feeling mutual? Check back in a week.

 
