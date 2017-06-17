Kings Daily: Your primer for the NBA draft

Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Power forwards: Don’t bank on Skal, tempting as it is
For all the promise Skal Labissiere flashed late in his rookie season, the Kings should not be content with their situation at power forward entering the NBA draft. Behind him, the well is dry at power forward unless the Kings use center Willie Cauley-Stein, who ideally would be able to defend the perimeter.
Small forwards: Preparing for life without Rudy Gay
For a long-term solution, the Kings need to consider drafting a small forward in the top 10, especially if Kansas’ Josh Jackson or Duke’s Jayson Tatum slip to five.
Voisin: Kings looking for a PG; Collison could mentor him
Darren Collison is back where he was three years ago. Heading into free agency. Seeking a multiyear contract. Convinced he is a legitimate starting point guard in this league. Intrigued by the Kings. But is the feeling mutual? Check back in a week.
