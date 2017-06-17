Center of attention? For Kings, not post players in NBA draft

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Would Kings trade up? Vlade Divac breaks down whether team would swap NBA draft picks Pause 3:31 Grant High's Cameron Oliver feels back at home after Kings workout 4:02 Stressing defense, Donovan Mitchell gets first look at Sacramento, Kings 3:11 Purdue star Caleb Swanigan is ready for his second crack at the NBA Draft 3:20 Duke forward/center Harry Giles is ready to prove he's healthy 0:56 Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings 1:11 Former Kings players ready to hoop it up in new 3-on-3 league 2:20 Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season: 'A lot of love, a lot of passion' 2:29 'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' Rudy Gay says about his future with Sacramento Kings 1:37 Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email There have been solid NBA players drafted with the fifth pick, including some Hall of Famers and ex-Kings. Here's a look at a few notable players. Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris

There have been solid NBA players drafted with the fifth pick, including some Hall of Famers and ex-Kings. Here's a look at a few notable players. Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris