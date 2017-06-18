Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is fouled as he goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) and guard James Harden (13) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

June 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Center not a draft priority

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Centers: Not a priority on a team with three 7-footers

The Kings have young centers in Willie Cauley-Stein, Georgios Pagiannis and Kosta Koufos. It’s no DeMarcus Cousins, but it should be enough to get them by. The Kings aren’t in the market for a top center prospect in this draft.

Lucky charm: Kings think they could use a toaster of their own

After Warriors guard Klay Thompson signed a toaster for a fan in March, many joked that it was the good luck charm that Golden State needed to win the title. Willing to try anything at this point, the official Kings Twitter account put out a casting call: Bring on the toaster.

Trade: Markelle Fultz works out for 76ers; deal could be finalized Monday

The 76ers’ deal to trade up for the first pick appears to be all but official. Philadelphia and the Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed on a trade that would let the Sixers draft Markelle Fultz. The move could have implications for the Kings in the 2019 draft.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

