Kings Daily: Center not a draft priority

Centers: Not a priority on a team with three 7-footers
The Kings have young centers in Willie Cauley-Stein, Georgios Pagiannis and Kosta Koufos. It’s no DeMarcus Cousins, but it should be enough to get them by. The Kings aren’t in the market for a top center prospect in this draft.
Lucky charm: Kings think they could use a toaster of their own
After Warriors guard Klay Thompson signed a toaster for a fan in March, many joked that it was the good luck charm that Golden State needed to win the title. Willing to try anything at this point, the official Kings Twitter account put out a casting call: Bring on the toaster.
Trade: Markelle Fultz works out for 76ers; deal could be finalized Monday
The 76ers’ deal to trade up for the first pick appears to be all but official. Philadelphia and the Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed on a trade that would let the Sixers draft Markelle Fultz. The move could have implications for the Kings in the 2019 draft.
