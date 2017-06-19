Kings Daily: Can Divac stick landing?

Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: Divac’s leap of faith upends Kings; time to stick the landing
Kings general manager Vlade Divac expects to select two top prospects in Thursday’s NBA draft with the fifth and 10th picks. This is the organization’s best shot at rewriting the negative narrative since the Kings had some success in the early 2000s.
Bogdanovic is the wild card in a crowded court of shooting guards
The Kings have plenty of options at shooting guard, especially if EuroLeague star Bogdan Bogdanovic, an unknown in the NBA, decides to come to Sacramento.
Can the lucky toaster strike twice? Kings think they could use one
After the Warriors’ Klay Thompson signed a toaster, Golden State only lost two games the rest of the way. The Kings are trying to replicate the magic.
AP source: 76ers, Celtics agree on trade for No. 1 pick
Philadelphia and Boston agree in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, a source tells The Associated Press.
