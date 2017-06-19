Kings general manager Vlade Divac, left, shakes hands with team owner Vivek Ranadive on Feb. 23, 2017. Divac and his staff are working around the clock in preparation for the NBA draft.
Kings general manager Vlade Divac, left, shakes hands with team owner Vivek Ranadive on Feb. 23, 2017. Divac and his staff are working around the clock in preparation for the NBA draft. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

June 19, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Can Divac stick landing?

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Voisin: Divac’s leap of faith upends Kings; time to stick the landing

Kings general manager Vlade Divac expects to select two top prospects in Thursday’s NBA draft with the fifth and 10th picks. This is the organization’s best shot at rewriting the negative narrative since the Kings had some success in the early 2000s.

Bogdanovic is the wild card in a crowded court of shooting guards

The Kings have plenty of options at shooting guard, especially if EuroLeague star Bogdan Bogdanovic, an unknown in the NBA, decides to come to Sacramento.

Can the lucky toaster strike twice? Kings think they could use one

After the Warriors’ Klay Thompson signed a toaster, Golden State only lost two games the rest of the way. The Kings are trying to replicate the magic.

AP source: 76ers, Celtics agree on trade for No. 1 pick

Philadelphia and Boston agree in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, a source tells The Associated Press.

 
