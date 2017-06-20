Kings Blog

June 20, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Time to pick a point guard

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

It’s time for the Kings to finally get on point and find their future floor general

After years of neglect, the Kings cannot afford to pass on a point guard in this year’s draft. There are at least five lottery-worthy prospects.

Kings president Granger leaving team to find his next big challenge

Kings president Chris Granger resigned Monday. He was hired by the team in 2013 after working with the NBA to help keep the franchise in Sacramento.

Kings mock drafts: De’Aaron Fox or Jayson Tatum for Sacramento at No. 5?

Draft experts say the Sacramento Kings could be looking at Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox or Duke forward Jayson Tatum at pick No. 5.

76ers get No. 1 pick from Celtics, chance to draft Fultz

The chance to draft Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick is now owned by the Philadelphia 76ers.

GM Griffin, Cavs part ways after title, 3 straight Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

