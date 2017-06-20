Kings Daily: Time to pick a point guard

Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
It’s time for the Kings to finally get on point and find their future floor general
After years of neglect, the Kings cannot afford to pass on a point guard in this year’s draft. There are at least five lottery-worthy prospects.
Kings president Granger leaving team to find his next big challenge
Kings president Chris Granger resigned Monday. He was hired by the team in 2013 after working with the NBA to help keep the franchise in Sacramento.
Kings mock drafts: De’Aaron Fox or Jayson Tatum for Sacramento at No. 5?
Draft experts say the Sacramento Kings could be looking at Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox or Duke forward Jayson Tatum at pick No. 5.
76ers get No. 1 pick from Celtics, chance to draft Fultz
The chance to draft Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick is now owned by the Philadelphia 76ers.
GM Griffin, Cavs part ways after title, 3 straight Finals
The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.
