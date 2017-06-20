Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drives against Alabama forward Jimmie Taylor (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

June 20, 2017 10:38 PM

Kings Daily: Galloway to be a free agent

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Langston Galloway will opt for free agency this summer

Guard Langston Galloway will decline his player option for next season that would have paid him $5.4 million.

Why the Kings’ culture change could be threatened even if they draft right players

After the NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings could have as many as nine players with three years or less of NBA experience on next season’s roster.

Kings move draft parties indoors due to record-breaking heat wave

Due to the heat wave, the Sacramento Kings are moving the previously scheduled Block Party inside to several Sacramento restaurants.

Previewing the Kings' options in the 2017 NBA Draft

Kings reporter Jason Jones takes a look at what the Kings need, and who they might pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Navigating business, basketball awaits incoming NBA rookies

Instant Millionaires: Next crop of NBA rookies prepping for challenges beyond just basketball.

For some rookies, NBA draft isn't the start of a pro career

Meet Isaiah Hartenstein: A 19-year-old, soon-to-be NBA rookie who has been playing pro ball for years already.

 
About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

