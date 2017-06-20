Kings Daily: Galloway to be a free agent

Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Langston Galloway will opt for free agency this summer
Guard Langston Galloway will decline his player option for next season that would have paid him $5.4 million.
Why the Kings’ culture change could be threatened even if they draft right players
After the NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings could have as many as nine players with three years or less of NBA experience on next season’s roster.
Kings move draft parties indoors due to record-breaking heat wave
Due to the heat wave, the Sacramento Kings are moving the previously scheduled Block Party inside to several Sacramento restaurants.
Previewing the Kings' options in the 2017 NBA Draft
Kings reporter Jason Jones takes a look at what the Kings need, and who they might pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Navigating business, basketball awaits incoming NBA rookies
Instant Millionaires: Next crop of NBA rookies prepping for challenges beyond just basketball.
For some rookies, NBA draft isn't the start of a pro career
Meet Isaiah Hartenstein: A 19-year-old, soon-to-be NBA rookie who has been playing pro ball for years already.
