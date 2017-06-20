Langston Galloway will opt for free agency this summer

Kings guard Langston Galloway will decline his player option for next season worth $5.4 million and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source confirmed.
Galloway came to the Kings as along with Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans as part of the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans.
Galloway’s decision means the Kings will begin free agency with all three point guards from last season as unrestricted free agents. Darren Collison and Ty Lawson will also be free agents.
Galloway appeared in 19 games with the Kings and averaged 6.0 points and 1.5 assists.
The Kings are expected to use one of their two first-round draft picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft on a point guard.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
