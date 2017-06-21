With the fifth and 10th picks in the NBA draft, the Kings will take ...

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

The rebuilding process finally includes scoring guard who could be dynamic.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

Lonzo makes his father, LaVar, look prophetic and ends up with his hometown team.

3. Boston Celtics

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

Could end being a piece in a deal to put Boston closer to winning the Eastern Conference.

4. Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Suns are desperate for wing help and Tatum is the best on the board.

5. Kings

De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Sacramento finally finds a point guard it can build around for the future.

6. Orlando Magic

Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

Orlando’s offense could use some punch and Monk might be the best scorer available.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State

Another talented piece for a young team that needs more veterans.

8. New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

Phil Jackson has always liked big guards, so this 6-foot-5 prospect fits.

9. Dallas Mavericks

Dennis Smith Jr., PG, North Carolina State

Smith Jr. would have at least one season to learn from Dirk Nowitzki.

10. Kings

Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga

Has worked on his perimeter game and can make an impact on defense.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, Louisville

Lack of depth behind Kemba Walker was a big problem last season.

12. Detroit Pistons

Lauri Markannen, PF, Arizona

A big man with a sweet shooting stroke to help open up the floor.

13. Denver Nuggets

Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

Another scorer to add to one of the NBA’s faster-paced offenses.

14. Miami Heat

John Collins PF/C, Wake Forest

A big man who can be an effective scorer in the paint to pair with Hassan Whiteside.

15. Portland Trail Blazers

Harry Giles, PF, Duke

Blazers bank on a healthy Giles living up to the hype from his high school days.

16. Chicago Bulls

Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

As the Bulls try to sort out their future with Jimmy Butler, another young wing could help.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

Could be a physical presence for an improving Bucks squad.

18. Indiana Pacers

TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

Came on strong as a freshman and could fit well next to Myles Turner.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Ivan Rabb, PF/C, Cal

With Dwight Howard gone, it’s time to groom his long-term replacement.

20. Portland Trail Blazers

Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia

Former prep star who spent last season overseas could add backcourt depth.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

Frank Jackson, PG/SG, Duke

Jackson fills OKC’s need for players who can generate offense besides Russell Westbrook.

22. Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

His defense is probably ahead of his offense at this stage.

23. Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, PF/SF, Indiana

Showed a lot of promise before tearing an ACL during the season.

24. Utah Jazz

Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah

Skills could fit well in Utah’s offense, which requires a lot of movement.

25. Orlando Magic

DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan

Skilled big man who could allow Aaron Gordon to moonlight at small forward.

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

Could become a spark off the bench behind Damian Lillard.

27. Los Angeles Lakers

Semi Ojeleye, PF/SF, SMU

Versatile on offense with the potential to be a good defender.

28. Los Angeles Lakers

Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

If the Lakers must give up Julius Randle in a trade, Bell is a nice replacement who will defend.

29. San Antonio Spurs

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

He can sit and learn and, like many young Spurs, show up and contribute without flinching.

30. Utah Jazz

Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

One of the best low-post scorers available in the draft.