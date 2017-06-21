With the fifth and 10th picks in the NBA draft, the Kings will take ...

1. Philadelphia 76ers
Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
The rebuilding process finally includes scoring guard who could be dynamic.
2. Los Angeles Lakers
Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
Lonzo makes his father, LaVar, look prophetic and ends up with his hometown team.
3. Boston Celtics
Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
Could end being a piece in a deal to put Boston closer to winning the Eastern Conference.
4. Phoenix Suns
Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
Suns are desperate for wing help and Tatum is the best on the board.
5. Kings
De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
Sacramento finally finds a point guard it can build around for the future.
6. Orlando Magic
Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
Orlando’s offense could use some punch and Monk might be the best scorer available.
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State
Another talented piece for a young team that needs more veterans.
8. New York Knicks
Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
Phil Jackson has always liked big guards, so this 6-foot-5 prospect fits.
9. Dallas Mavericks
Dennis Smith Jr., PG, North Carolina State
Smith Jr. would have at least one season to learn from Dirk Nowitzki.
10. Kings
Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga
Has worked on his perimeter game and can make an impact on defense.
11. Charlotte Hornets
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, Louisville
Lack of depth behind Kemba Walker was a big problem last season.
12. Detroit Pistons
Lauri Markannen, PF, Arizona
A big man with a sweet shooting stroke to help open up the floor.
13. Denver Nuggets
Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
Another scorer to add to one of the NBA’s faster-paced offenses.
14. Miami Heat
John Collins PF/C, Wake Forest
A big man who can be an effective scorer in the paint to pair with Hassan Whiteside.
15. Portland Trail Blazers
Harry Giles, PF, Duke
Blazers bank on a healthy Giles living up to the hype from his high school days.
16. Chicago Bulls
Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
As the Bulls try to sort out their future with Jimmy Butler, another young wing could help.
17. Milwaukee Bucks
Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
Could be a physical presence for an improving Bucks squad.
18. Indiana Pacers
TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
Came on strong as a freshman and could fit well next to Myles Turner.
19. Atlanta Hawks
Ivan Rabb, PF/C, Cal
With Dwight Howard gone, it’s time to groom his long-term replacement.
20. Portland Trail Blazers
Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia
Former prep star who spent last season overseas could add backcourt depth.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder
Frank Jackson, PG/SG, Duke
Jackson fills OKC’s need for players who can generate offense besides Russell Westbrook.
22. Brooklyn Nets
Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
His defense is probably ahead of his offense at this stage.
23. Toronto Raptors
OG Anunoby, PF/SF, Indiana
Showed a lot of promise before tearing an ACL during the season.
24. Utah Jazz
Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah
Skills could fit well in Utah’s offense, which requires a lot of movement.
25. Orlando Magic
DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan
Skilled big man who could allow Aaron Gordon to moonlight at small forward.
26. Portland Trail Blazers
Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State
Could become a spark off the bench behind Damian Lillard.
27. Los Angeles Lakers
Semi Ojeleye, PF/SF, SMU
Versatile on offense with the potential to be a good defender.
28. Los Angeles Lakers
Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
If the Lakers must give up Julius Randle in a trade, Bell is a nice replacement who will defend.
29. San Antonio Spurs
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
He can sit and learn and, like many young Spurs, show up and contribute without flinching.
30. Utah Jazz
Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
One of the best low-post scorers available in the draft.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
