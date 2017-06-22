Kings Daily: Will team stay stubborn, young?

Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: With two shots, Kings can’t blow this, right? Not if they stay stubborn, stay young.
The Kings have two shots in the NBA draft to improve their future. But trade rumors are rampant. Will Vlade Divac keep the No. 5 and No. 10 picks?
With the fifth and 10th picks in the NBA draft, the Kings will take ...
In this 2017 NBA mock draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are predicted to take Markelle Fultz at No. 1. Could the Kings take De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson?
What is Cousins’ legacy? With Kings, it’s debatable. In Oak Park, it’s ‘everlasting.’
Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans returns to Sacramento to host his Elite Skills Camp at Sacramento High School on Wednesday.
Today’s video: Cousins back in Sac to host basketball camp
Draft is next up during NBA’s dizzying days of deals
Though Markelle Fultz heads what’s widely regarded as a strong draft class, the young stars have had to share the spotlight this week with veterans who are – or could be – on the move.
