Kings general manager Vlade Divac has two lottery pick in Thursday’s draft. Barring a last-minute, too-tempting development, Divac says the team will retain the fifth and 10th picks and select the best available player.
Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

June 22, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Will team stay stubborn, young?

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Voisin: With two shots, Kings can’t blow this, right? Not if they stay stubborn, stay young.

The Kings have two shots in the NBA draft to improve their future. But trade rumors are rampant. Will Vlade Divac keep the No. 5 and No. 10 picks?

With the fifth and 10th picks in the NBA draft, the Kings will take ...

In this 2017 NBA mock draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are predicted to take Markelle Fultz at No. 1. Could the Kings take De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson?

What is Cousins’ legacy? With Kings, it’s debatable. In Oak Park, it’s ‘everlasting.’

Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans returns to Sacramento to host his Elite Skills Camp at Sacramento High School on Wednesday.

Today’s video: Cousins back in Sac to host basketball camp

Draft is next up during NBA’s dizzying days of deals

Though Markelle Fultz heads what’s widely regarded as a strong draft class, the young stars have had to share the spotlight this week with veterans who are – or could be – on the move.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

Sports Videos