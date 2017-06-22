Giles had his first pre-draft workout Tuesday with the Kings. He admits being a bit nervous but felt good about his individual workout. It’s the first of at least five Giles said he has planned, with the next one in Portland. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
June 22, 2017 5:47 PM

Kings boost frontcourt with trade, adding Justin Jackson, Harry Giles at Nos. 15, 20

The Kings traded the 10th pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 15th and 20th picks in the 2017 draft Thursday.

The Kings selected Gonzaga power forward Zach Collins with the 10th pick for Portland. The Kings used the 15th pick on North Carolina small forward Justin Jackson and the 20th to select Duke power forward Harry Giles.

Jackson averaged 18.3 points for the Tar Heels as a junior, was the ACC Player of the Year and helped North Carolina win the NCAA championship. The Kings desperately needed a small forward with Rudy Gay set to become a free agent this summer.

Giles averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman as he worked his way back from a torn ACL his senior year of high school. Prior to the injury, some considered Giles the top high school prospect in the country.

Giles is a 6-foot-11 power forward who showed the skills of a much smaller player prior to his injury.

The Kings had been committed to keeping the fifth pick, which they used to select Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento spent the days leading up to the draft exploring trade options for the 10th pick.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

 
Sports Videos