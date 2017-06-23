Kings keep the youth movement going and waive Arron Afflalo

The Kings waived guard Arron Afflalo on Friday, the day before his $12.5 million salary for next season would have become guaranteed. The Kings owe Afflalo $1.5 million and he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Afflalo, 31, averaged 8.4 points in 61 games last season. He was signed last summer to add a veteran presence at shooting guard, but struggled to find his place in the offense.
Afflalo finished the season playing a lot at small forward due to injuries and a lack of depth after the DeMarcus Cousins trade.
The Kings have second-year players Buddy Hield and Malachi Richardson and anticipate adding Bogdan Bogdanovic at shooting guard, so Afflalo was expendable.
The Kings enter free agency next week with center Kosta Koufos and guard Garrett Temple as the only players on the roster with more than two years of experience.
