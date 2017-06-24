Kings Daily: Fox arrives, Afflalo departs

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jacksonand Giles get loud and warm welcomeWelcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
De’Aaron Fox energizes the franchise. How Kings can help this excitement survive
Today’s NBA requires dynamic playmakers like De’Aaron Fox. The Kings have been looking for someone like him for a while. But the Kings should not be done addressing the point guard position.
Kings keep the youth movement going and waive Arron Afflalo
The 31-year-old Afflalo was signed last summer. He struggled. The Kings will go into free agency with just two players on their roster with more than two years of experience in the league.
Video: Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome
Wait, did the Sacramento Kings win the draft? National media says so
From De’Aaron Fox at No. 5 to Frank Mason III in the second round, the Kings are getting A’s – and even an A+ or two – from national sports media for this year’s draft efforts.
Fan tweets that he’ll ask out his crush if they draft De’Aaron Fox – and so he does
A Kings fan on Twitter decided to ask his crush out on a date after saying he would do so if the Kings drafted De’Aaron Fox. They did, and so he followed through.
NBA: Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge throws shade at Sacramento after canceled workout
After Kansas forward Josh Jackson canceled a workout with the Celtics in Sacramento, Danny Ainge said that “There’s nothing to do in Sacramento.” Ainge did spend two years in Sacramento as a King.
