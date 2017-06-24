Sacramento Kings draft picks De’Aaron Fox, front, and Justin Jackson get off a private jet as they arrive in Sacramento at the Sacramento International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Sacramento Kings draft picks De’Aaron Fox, front, and Justin Jackson get off a private jet as they arrive in Sacramento at the Sacramento International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings draft picks De’Aaron Fox, front, and Justin Jackson get off a private jet as they arrive in Sacramento at the Sacramento International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

June 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Fox arrives, Afflalo departs

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jacksonand Giles get loud and warm welcomeWelcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

De’Aaron Fox energizes the franchise. How Kings can help this excitement survive

Today’s NBA requires dynamic playmakers like De’Aaron Fox. The Kings have been looking for someone like him for a while. But the Kings should not be done addressing the point guard position.

Kings keep the youth movement going and waive Arron Afflalo

The 31-year-old Afflalo was signed last summer. He struggled. The Kings will go into free agency with just two players on their roster with more than two years of experience in the league.

Video: Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

Wait, did the Sacramento Kings win the draft? National media says so

From De’Aaron Fox at No. 5 to Frank Mason III in the second round, the Kings are getting A’s – and even an A+ or two – from national sports media for this year’s draft efforts.

Fan tweets that he’ll ask out his crush if they draft De’Aaron Fox – and so he does

A Kings fan on Twitter decided to ask his crush out on a date after saying he would do so if the Kings drafted De’Aaron Fox. They did, and so he followed through.

NBA: Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge throws shade at Sacramento after canceled workout

After Kansas forward Josh Jackson canceled a workout with the Celtics in Sacramento, Danny Ainge said that “There’s nothing to do in Sacramento.” Ainge did spend two years in Sacramento as a King.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome 0:48

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome
Previewing the Kings' options in the 2017 NBA Draft 0:47

Previewing the Kings' options in the 2017 NBA Draft

Arizona guard Kobi Simmons is ready to help an NBA team after a season in the Pac-12 2:15

Arizona guard Kobi Simmons is ready to help an NBA team after a season in the Pac-12

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos